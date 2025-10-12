Model behind bars
ORF star in handcuffs! Excitement over harbor video
What was going on here? Dancing star Anna Strigl's quickly deleted short film from Eisenstadt prison is causing a stir, and not just among the local prison guards. On it you can see: The influencer model at the lunch table - and suddenly "arrested". The "Krone" knows the background.
Head shaking among the local judicial officers. While data protection is usually a top priority and photos from local prisons are hardly possible, the prison gates in Eisenstadt opened wide for dancing star Anna Strigl. The beautiful top influencer known from the dating series "Too hot to Handle" - she is followed by five million fans on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram - filmed a feel-good video behind bars.
Advertising for a day in prison
The advertising slogan: "Would you want to spend a day here?" The scenes show the young Tyrolean woman having lunch in the canteen, the staff unlocking her cell and the ORF star casually and cheerfully being led down the corridor in handcuffs.
The 28-year-old was most surprised by "the good food and the table tennis." The "Krone" wanted to know from the Ministry of Justice what purpose the video - which was quickly deleted after almost 12,000 "likes" - served and how much it cost.
Top athletes in uniform as a TV documentary
A spokeswoman confirmed "that approved filming took place as part of a report on our 'Athleta' initiative, which aims to support and promote top athletes (editor's note: it's about a triathlete in uniform) in their sporting and professional development."
And why was the short film removed? Anna Strigl had "posted a reel about this before the post was published, which is why it was taken offline again". The influencer model also hosted the TV documentary herself, so the ministry did not incur any costs ...
