A shooting attack – and many question marks …
Because he thought he was a burglar, a Viennese man fired at a 33-year-old in a drunken rage - he had the revolver legally and was already known to the authorities ...
The residents of the Josef-Bohmann-Hof in Vienna-Donaustadt were woken from their sleep by a loud bang on Saturday night. A 50-year-old Viennese man shot his neighbor in the chest in the stairwell; the Iranian man (33) was killed instantly. The background to the bloody deed was initially still completely unclear.
I heard the shot at around 3 o'clock. At first I thought it was a firecracker, then in the morning I saw the blue seal on the front door.
Nachbarin Viktoria A. (26)
Probably also because the suspected shooter was barely fit for questioning due to his massive alcoholization. Apparently, he alerted the police himself after the fatal shot and allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. In an initial reaction, the suspect blathered on about having mistaken his neighbor for a burglar. The investigation will show whether this version holds up. The tenant possessed the murder weapon legally.
In any case, the shock is deep in the council housing estate, as a "Krone" local inspection on Stiege 71 shows. "I heard the shot, but didn't think anything of it. It was only in the morning that I realized that someone had been shot here," describes a neighbor. As it turned out on Saturday, the alleged perpetrator is known to the police.
Damage to property while intoxicated
A few weeks ago, the 50-year-old is said to have set fire to his neighbor's door mat. He was also allegedly drunk at the time, according to another resident. The two apartments are right next door to each other.
