Bloody deed in Vienna
Mistaken for burglar: Man shoots neighbor
Deadly mix-up on Saturday night in Vienna's Donaustadt district: A 50-year-old man heard suspicious noises in the early hours of the morning and saw a figure in the stairwell. He then reached for his gun - and shot the supposed burglar. But he was his neighbor ...
According to information from "Krone", the shocking incident took place at around 4 a.m. in the large Josef-Bohmann-Hof municipal building in Vienna. The 50-year-old Austrian had suspected a burglar and then fetched his weapon, a revolver. He possessed it legally.
Tragic mix-up with fatal consequences
Shortly afterwards, he encountered a person in the dark stairwell who he mistook for a burglar. The tragic consequence of the mix-up: the gun owner fired at the "suspicious figure". The man collapsed, fatally shot in the chest. Shortly afterwards, the identity was clear: the victim was his 33-year-old Iranian neighbor. The suspect then informed the police himself. Officers found him in the apartment a short time later.
The investigation by the State Office of Criminal Investigation is in full swing. The aim is to clarify whether it was negligent bodily harm resulting in death - or murder ...
One thing is already certain: the suspected shooter was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime. Due to his intoxication, it has not yet been possible to question him. The 50-year-old is in custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
