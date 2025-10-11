Mistaken for burglar: Man shoots neighbor

Tragic mix-up with fatal consequences

Shortly afterwards, he encountered a person in the dark stairwell who he mistook for a burglar. The tragic consequence of the mix-up: the gun owner fired at the "suspicious figure". The man collapsed, fatally shot in the chest. Shortly afterwards, the identity was clear: the victim was his 33-year-old Iranian neighbor. The suspect then informed the police himself. Officers found him in the apartment a short time later.