Watch out! This is how high prices are set to rise

As announced last Tuesday as part of the Wifo fall forecast, economic researchers expect an inflation rate in Austria of 3.5 percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

Internal SPÖ dispute over reduction in value added tax

The current comparatively high level of inflation has recently prompted politicians and economists to float numerous ideas - such as lowering the tax rate on food and rent. SPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler can imagine a VAT reduction for food, while his party colleague and Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is skeptical. IHS boss Holger Bonin is also against a reduction, while Wifo boss Gabriel Felbermayr is in favor, financed by an increase in the standard tax rate.