Krisper resigns from NEOS and from politics

Her questioning triggered the Kurz trial

Krisper became known above all for her formative role in several parliamentary committees of inquiry. She led the parliamentary group for the NEOS in the BVT committee (2018-2019), as well as in the Ibiza Investigation Committee (2020-2021) and the ÖVP Corruption Investigation Committee (from 2021). Her sharp, often legally precise questions earned her respect beyond party boundaries - and made her one of the central voices in parliamentary investigations.