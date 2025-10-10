Exposer resigns
Krisper resigns from NEOS and from politics
She was regarded as one of the most high-profile whistleblowers in the Austrian parliament - now she is drawing a clear line: NEOS MP Stephanie Krisper is not only leaving the National Council, but is also withdrawing from the party altogether.
According to reports, she has recently become increasingly dissatisfied with her party's political line. This marks the end of the career of a politician who has been a tireless government watchdog and fierce advocate of constitutional principles for many years.
Krisper joined the NEOS in 2012 and ran for the National Council for the first time in 2013. In 2017, she managed to enter parliament via a basic mandate in Vienna, where she was sworn in as a member of parliament on November 9, 2017. She was also able to defend her seat after the 2019 election.
Her questioning triggered the Kurz trial
Krisper became known above all for her formative role in several parliamentary committees of inquiry. She led the parliamentary group for the NEOS in the BVT committee (2018-2019), as well as in the Ibiza Investigation Committee (2020-2021) and the ÖVP Corruption Investigation Committee (from 2021). Her sharp, often legally precise questions earned her respect beyond party boundaries - and made her one of the central voices in parliamentary investigations.
Her role in the Ibiza U Committee, in which she asked the then Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) the question whose answer later became the starting point of the proceedings for false evidence, was particularly well received by the public. The complaint itself came from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption, but Krisper's questioning was the trigger for the subsequent controversy.
Recent fuss about "messenger surveillance"
Krisper also regularly took a stand against what she saw as excessive encroachments on civil rights in ongoing legislative work. In 2022, she voted against the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and in July 2025 against so-called "messenger surveillance". In both cases, she argued with constitutional concerns and warned against restricting individual freedoms.
True to her principles to the end
Before Krisper entered politics, she made a name for herself as a human rights expert. Her professional career took her to the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the EU Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva. From 2009 to 2017, she worked at the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights in Vienna, where she specialized in torture prevention.
With her retirement, Parliament is losing a Member of Parliament who has made a name for herself over the years as a legally adept, principled voice for transparency and human rights - and who has never shied away from asking uncomfortable questions, even within her own party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
