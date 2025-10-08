Son exonerated after all
Big bang: daughter stabs mayoress to death
It is an unexpected turn of events in a case that has moved the whole of Germany: the seriously injured mayor-elect of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer (57), has, according to the police, heavily incriminated her own adopted daughter (17) during initial questioning. Just one day after the brutal knife attack, it now seems clear that the crime took place within the immediate family circle.
According to consistent reports in the German media, the politician was attacked with a total of 13 stab wounds. The kitchen knife, which is believed to be the alleged murder weapon, was found by investigators in the bedroom of her adopted son (15) - his rucksack apparently contained fresh traces of blood. Bloodstained clothing was also discovered, which according to the investigation should belong to the adopted daughter.
Traces should be covered up
Forensics staff also discovered that attempts had apparently been made to remove larger traces of blood before the emergency call was made. However, special procedures were used to make them visible again. Investigators believe it is possible that Iris Stalzer was seriously injured while sitting in an armchair while traces were removed.
Woman's condition stabilizes in hospital
The SPD politician suffered serious stab wounds to her upper body in the attack, including injuries to her lungs. She also sustained massive head injuries from blunt force trauma. After a life-threatening phase, her condition stabilized in hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, police incident commander Ursula Schönberg declared that Stalzer was "no longer in mortal danger and on the road to recovery".
According to the police, Iris Stalzer incriminated her 17-year-old adopted daughter as the perpetrator during an initial interrogation in hospital. The authorities are now certain that the crime took place in the politician's family home in Herdecke-Herrentisch.
Apparently not the first altercation
Both children, son (15) and daughter (17), were in the house at the time of the crime and were subsequently questioned by the police. According to Bild, there had already been arguments between mother and daughter in the summer - at that time there was also talk of a knife. There are also said to have been repeated tensions with the son.
Investigators and the public prosecutor's office want to announce further details on the course of events and the status of the investigation at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
