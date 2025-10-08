Justice: Teichtmeister in acute danger of relapse

Drug-child pornography spiral

On September 5, 2023, Teichtmeister was sentenced to two years conditional imprisonment plus conditional committal for possession and production of abuse files: "In addition to the consistent treatment of his mental disorder, the strict adherence to drug abstinence was an indispensable prerequisite for this conditional setting," the arrest order, which is available to the "Krone", states. "It was only the consumption of cocaine that destabilized the person concerned to such an extent that the drug-child pornography spiral and thus the gigantic scale of the offences occurred." The directive on the original alcohol ban was lifted in April.