Cocaine and pedophilia
Justice: Teichtmeister in acute danger of relapse
The "Krone" knows the arrangement that led to the arrest of the ex-castle actor who had fallen into a deep slump. Cocaine can awaken his disorder. The danger is therefore that Florian Teichtmeister will reoffend under the influence of drugs by consuming child abuse images.
Scenes fit for a movie: A once famous actor on probation takes a "line" of cocaine up his nose in a Wiesn toilet at the Oktoberfest on September 27. A policeman in the next loo overhears. And whoops, the ex-TV commissioner is caught red-handed.
According to the authorities, this is what happened to Florian Teichtmeister, who is presumed innocent. The Bavarian officials find 0.88 grams of cocaine on him. They send a report to Landl, whereupon Judge Stefan Apostol orders his arrest.
In addition to the consistent treatment of his mental disorder, strict adherence to abstinence from drugs was an indispensable prerequisite for this conditional setting.
Drug-child pornography spiral
On September 5, 2023, Teichtmeister was sentenced to two years conditional imprisonment plus conditional committal for possession and production of abuse files: "In addition to the consistent treatment of his mental disorder, the strict adherence to drug abstinence was an indispensable prerequisite for this conditional setting," the arrest order, which is available to the "Krone", states. "It was only the consumption of cocaine that destabilized the person concerned to such an extent that the drug-child pornography spiral and thus the gigantic scale of the offences occurred." The directive on the original alcohol ban was lifted in April.
Florian Teichtmeister can be detained for up to four weeks in the psychiatric ward of a Viennese prison. What happens then? Apostol has the option of ordering up to three more months of crisis intervention. Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann will meet the 45-year-old as soon as possible and prepare a forensic psychiatric report. This will be decisive for the decision as to whether the conditional placement will be revoked and Teichtmeister will have to go to an institution.
The judge acted in accordance with the law and temporarily suspended the measure.
His lawyer Rudolf Mayer told the "Krone": "The judge acted in accordance with the law and temporarily suspended the measure." What he will like less: According to the order, there is an "urgent fear that, due to the use of cocaine by the person concerned, acts with serious consequences threatened with judicial punishment are imminent" - meaning a relapse in child abuse files.
