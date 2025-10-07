In court in Graz
Strache divorce will be expensive for three Styrian women
Because they shared a media article about Heinz-Christian Strache's divorce on their Facebook page, three pensioners went on trial in Graz on Tuesday for defamation. Many tears were shed. But as we all know, ignorance is no defense against punishment.
Even after three years, the divorce of former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache is still keeping the local courts busy. This time in Graz it is once again about the reporting on it. Specifically, a report by "oe24" about the FPÖ politician's married life, divorce and alleged marital misconduct. The medium has already been sentenced to 140,000 euros, which it must pay to Strache.
Three Styrian pensioners shared the article in question on their Facebook page and have now also been charged with defamation. It is a case of defamation and violation of the most personal sphere of life. "My client doesn't want to get rich from this, but he doesn't want to put up with everything either," explained Strache's lawyer Maximilian Donner-Reichstädter.
The first defendant, a 69-year-old minimum pensioner, appears quite reasonable in front of Judge Christoph Lichtenberg. "The children deleted the posting for me." - "I can only point to her financial situation," says her lawyer. "My client is very accommodating," replies Donner-Reichstädter. A settlement is reached: 1,000 euros in compensation plus just over 2,300 euros in legal fees.
My client doesn't want to enrich himself, but he doesn't want to put up with everything.
Strache-Anwalt Maximilian Donner- Reichstädter
Bild: Andi Schiel
"I can't pay that"
The next Facebook user, a 45-year-old disability pensioner, has already been offered a settlement, which she has rejected. "I can't pay that. The monthly costs are too high," sobs the epileptic. Among other things, there is a very high loan to pay, plus electricity and school fees. "I have nothing against Mr Strache, I would also apologize to him personally if he were there."
"Sharing and liking can be expensive," emphasizes the chairman. "I also realize that it's extreme for a mouse click, but the case law is clear." Sobbing loudly, the Styrian accepts the settlement: 19 installments of 200 euros. Better than a conviction.
In the last case of the day, the defense lawyer requests that Heinz-Christian Strache be questioned right at the beginning: "We would like to know from him whether he really felt so affected by the shared article. My client would also apologize." But the court refused. "I don't even know why I did that. I'm not interested in Strache at all," explained the defendant.
Sharing and liking can be expensive. I also realize that it's extreme for a mouse click, but the case law is clear.
Richter Christoph Lichtenberg
Bild: Scherbichler Wulf
I won't pay for such a trifle"
"I have three types of cancer and am being sentenced for expressing an opinion." - "I'm really sorry that you're ill, but that's not a statement of opinion, it's a statement of fact," the judge replies. "I'm not paying, not because of something so trivial. I'll go to prison first!" the Styrian woman rumbles.
"But you can understand why the person concerned is bothered by it?" Maximilian Donner-Reichstädter asks the 65-year-old. "Yes, of course. I wouldn't be happy either," she admits. In the end, she accepts the 2,200 euros, but then scolds Strache's lawyer, who has been very accommodating to her financially: "Tell him thank you for me. I hope he will be happy with my money ..."
