Murder trial: “Punched like a punching bag”

Crime scene train station, location airport

The man was found unconscious a few hours later in the arrivals hall at Vienna-Schwechat Airport. Investigations showed that he had traveled there by bus, but then succumbed to severe craniocerebral trauma and a cerebral hemorrhage. Using a so-called camera tracing, the officers were finally able to find out what had happened at Vienna Central Station. Two days after the brutal attack, which was probably preceded by an argument, the 55-year-old was arrested. One of the investigators recognized him by chance at the station.