Institution threatens
Teichtmeister caught in flagrante delicto in the toilet
Now it's happened after all! Florian Teichtmeister is behind bars, or rather in the psychiatric ward of a local prison. The "Krone" has found out how his cocaine scandal at the Munich Oktoberfest came to light.
More than two years after the conditional conviction and conditional committal of the former castle star for possession and production of child pornography files, the 45-year-old was arrested in Tyrol at the weekend on the orders of judge Stefan Apostol.
The former TV detective from "Die Toten von Salzburg" (The Dead of Salzburg) - as reported by the "Krone" - was felled by a visit to the Oktoberfest in Munich. Now new details have leaked out: Teichtmeister is said to have been busted at a party on the Oktoberfest grounds. He is said to have taken a cocaine line there. With a noise that is said to have alerted an investigator who was also in the toilet. The police officer in the next cubicle called for backup, the officers searched Teichtmeister - and found what they were looking for.
Will the conditional placement be revoked?
The Bavarian police reported the breach of instructions to our authorities in the course of averting danger - an email arrived at the Vienna Regional Court. The message prompted Judge Apostol to temporarily enforce the conditional placement, i.e. to order the arrest. Teichtmeister was initially in Innsbruck prison, but will soon arrive at Josefstadt prison.
As a reminder, the actor - who served a two-year conditional sentence with a five-year probation period in 2023 - must adhere to strict conditions as part of the conditional placement. In addition to psychotherapy and probation, these include strict abstinence from drugs, which he had agreed to during the trial. And which he has now apparently broken. Especially as, according to the expert opinion, the cocaine abuse at the time had also triggered the paedophilia, there is a risk of relapse.
It was a one-off relapse by my client with cocaine, but not in the area of child pornography.
Anwalt Rudolf Mayer
Teichtmeister went to the police station himself
After being contacted by the judge, Teichtmeister reported himself to the police in Sankt Johann in Tirol, where the arrest was made. According to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn, this was not a case of pre-trial detention, but a crisis intervention. Teichtmeister will now spend one month in the psychiatric ward, with the possibility of an extension of up to a further three months. A forensic psychiatric assessment is also carried out during this time.
His lawyer Rudolf Mayer does not believe that Teichtmeister is now threatened with indefinite institutionalization as a result: "It was a one-off relapse of my client with cocaine, but not in the area of child pornography."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
