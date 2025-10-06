Vorteilswelt
Speeding at 212 km/h

Speeding driver kept car, but state coffers are happy

Nachrichten
06.10.2025 10:30
The police pulled a few speeders out of traffic at the weekend.
The police pulled a few speeders out of traffic at the weekend.(Bild: P. Huber)

Four speeders were clearly speeding last weekend. However, three of the four drivers did not have their cars confiscated. One, however, was speeding at 212 km/h in the "100" - but the vehicle was not confiscated. It will still be expensive for all speeders ...

At least the state coffers can be happy: on Saturday, a 42-year-old local was speeding along the B168 in Niedernsill at 212 km/h instead of the permitted speed of 100. The driver did not have a license. The car was not registered to him. Therefore, according to the police, nothing could be confiscated on site.

No confiscation of "foreign" vehicles
Vehicles can be confiscated if they are owned by the driver - regardless of their nationality. If the car is a leased or company vehicle, it can "only" be temporarily confiscated - for up to two weeks. The police can also demand a security deposit of several thousand euros.

The 42-year-old still faces a hefty fine. If he exceeds the speed limit by 70 km/h outside the local area, this can amount to up to 7500 euros. He will not see his driver's license for up to three months. And as this speeding driver was even 112 km/h faster than the speed limit, he falls into the next category: from 90 km/h over the speed limit outside the city limits, he will have to undergo additional training. The cost: 645 euros. 

On the same day, a Tyrolean was also caught: he was traveling at 159 km/h on the B168 at "100". A 35-year-old Slovenian exceeded the speed limit of 100 km/h by 62 km/h on Saturday afternoon near Zederhaus. His driver's license was also confiscated. On the evening of October 4, a patrol then flashed a 20-year-old on the Innsbrucker Bundesstraße at 107 km/h in the "50s". He lost his driver's license. And the tills are ringing from the high number of infringements. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
