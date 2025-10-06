Speeding driver kept car, but state coffers are happy

The 42-year-old still faces a hefty fine. If he exceeds the speed limit by 70 km/h outside the local area, this can amount to up to 7500 euros. He will not see his driver's license for up to three months. And as this speeding driver was even 112 km/h faster than the speed limit, he falls into the next category: from 90 km/h over the speed limit outside the city limits, he will have to undergo additional training. The cost: 645 euros.