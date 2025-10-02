Food drama: Capuchin monkeys suffer sugar shock

Monkeys only get a little fruit

All animals receive their food according to meticulously coordinated plans. Like humans, four-legged friends can have various food intolerances. "Bananas are to monkeys as chocolate is to us. In such quantities, it's madness," emphasizes Grebner. The capuchin monkeys, for example, are only given 500 grams of fruit to eat every day. "And only in the afternoon," says the zoo manager.