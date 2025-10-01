17 asylum seekers in the house
Landlady allegedly torched her own guesthouse
A 40-year-old woman has to answer for arson at the Linz Provincial Court on Friday. 17 asylum seekers were accommodated in the rooms of her guesthouse. The prosecution is convinced that they know the landlady's motive - the woman herself denied all accusations in advance.
A major alarm woke 210 firefighters in the Lower Mühlviertel in Upper Austria on the night of September 10 last year. A former inn in Schönau was ablaze with flames. On Friday, the case landed in Linz Regional Court.
Six asylum seekers taken to hospital
Not only did the building burn out completely despite the rapid response of 14 fire departments and six of the 17 asylum seekers living there had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation and alternative accommodation had to be organized for the others - at the scene of the incident, it quickly became clear that the fire had not started on its own.
Circumstantial evidence weighs heavily
Investigators from the fire police finally established that lit mattresses, toilet paper and garbage in one of the guest rooms had caused the inferno. This was supported by other findings of the investigation: The 40-year-old sole proprietor had already stored flammable materials there in the weeks before the fire, obtained opaque kitchen curtains, manipulated a door so that it could no longer be closed and even dismantled smoke detectors, according to Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the Linz Regional Court.
The accused landlady denies having started the fire, but admits to having been at the scene of the incident.
Building was insured for 5.9 million euros
The prosecution is convinced it knows the motive: Money problems. For example, the landlady had taken out a considerable loan for extensions and rented out guest rooms - a business that suddenly collapsed with the pandemic in 2020. In 2023, she decided to take in asylum seekers in the rooms. Because this did not generate enough capital, the woman is said to have started the fire - the building was insured for 5.9 million euros. If convicted, she faces one to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.