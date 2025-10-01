Landlady allegedly torched her own guesthouse

Building was insured for 5.9 million euros

The prosecution is convinced it knows the motive: Money problems. For example, the landlady had taken out a considerable loan for extensions and rented out guest rooms - a business that suddenly collapsed with the pandemic in 2020. In 2023, she decided to take in asylum seekers in the rooms. Because this did not generate enough capital, the woman is said to have started the fire - the building was insured for 5.9 million euros. If convicted, she faces one to ten years in prison.