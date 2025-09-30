During training for World Cup
Fatal accident! Gymnast died in an accident on the high bar
A tragic accident has shaken the world of artistic gymnastics: Naufal Takdir Al Bari, a talented gymnast from Indonesia, died in an accident during a training session on the high bar! The athlete, who was just 19 years old, suffered severe injuries to his cervical spine in an unfortunate fall, to which he succumbed in a clinic after weeks of agony despite the intensive efforts of doctors ...
The tragedy occurred in Penza, Russia, around 550 kilometers southeast of Moscow, where the Indonesian team was currently at a training camp.
There, Al Bari and Co. were preparing for the 53rd FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which will take place in Jakarta in their home country at the end of October.
"... took his last breath ..."
As Indonesia's gymnastics federation announced via social media, "the 19-year-old gymnast [took] his last breath after receiving intensive medical treatment at GA Zakharyin Hospital for twelve days".
Al Bari was one of the country's most talented gymnasts and his death was a blow to the sporting world - and especially to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation.
Apart from the home world championships, the man who has now died was also considered a candidate for participation in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
