Trump proposes “peace council” for Gaza to Israel
Almost two years after the start of the war, US President Trump presents Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu with a peace plan.
This is part of a 20-point plan for a peace solution in the Middle East, which the White House published in Washington on Monday. "No one will be forced to leave Gaza", it also states with regard to the Palestinian civilian population. Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatar.
Specifically, it is about the attack on the leadership of the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gulf state. Channel 12 reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Netanyahu had apologized for the violation of Qatar's sovereignty during a telephone call with Qatar's head of government Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
At the same time, Netanyahu expressed his regret over the death of a Qatari security officer in the attack. The Israeli news website "ynet" reported that the Israeli head of government had spoken to the Qatari Prime Minister, who is also Qatar's Foreign Minister, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not initially comment on the reports when asked.
Around three weeks ago, Israel carried out an attack in the Gulf emirate of Qatar for the first time in order to meet the Hamas leadership there. Qatar is an important US ally in the Gulf. The emirate is mediating in the Gaza war alongside Egypt and the USA. Qatar had strongly condemned Israel's attack. The US government also criticized it.
