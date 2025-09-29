Team boss missing
Rangnick’s co announces: This is what the ÖFB squad looks like
The die is cast: In the absence of team manager Ralf Rangnick, assistant coach Lars Kornetka announced the ÖFB squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday! Nikolas Polster (Wolfsberger AC) and Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) are two new faces in the squad.
The ÖFB is already fully focused on preparations for the games in Vienna against San Marino (October 9) and in Bucharest against Romania (October 12).
Here is an overview of the squad:
Genk legionnaire Tobias Lawal is missing due to a knee injury. In his place, WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster, who made his first appearance for the national team in June, returns to the squad as third goalkeeper. As club colleague Alessandro Schöpf also retains his place in the squad, the WAC is the only domestic Bundesliga team to have two players. The only potential debutant as an outfield player is Rapid striker Nikolaus Wurmbrand, who was already nominated for the most recent training session a month ago.
Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl, who was unavailable at the time due to knee problems, replaces Lens professional Samson Baidoo as a center-back option. David Affengruber, who is causing a sensation in Spain with newly promoted Elche, did not make the squad but is on the call-up list for the first time in a year and a half. The last time this was the case was in March 2024. Derby County attacker Andreas Weimann, who was still part of the squad at the beginning of September, is also only on call-up.
Repeated absence of Xaver Schlager
Key player Xaver Schlager suffered a muscle injury in his right calf two weeks ago. The 28-year-old played his last full international match to date against Turkey (6:1) in March 2024 due to a cruciate ligament rupture and subsequent problems. Two defenders, Gernot Trauner and Maximilian Wöber, are also out injured. Freiburg professional Philipp Lienhart, on the other hand, has been called up due to illness.
Still flawless
Four games, four wins! With one match in hand, the Austrian team is currently second in Group H behind the Bosnians only because of their one-goal goal difference.
Due to Ralf Rangnick's extended stay in hospital (treatment for a persistent infection in his ankle), Lars Kornetka moved into the unaccustomed front row. "The common goal of being at the World Cup and playing a very good role there is what counts," emphasized the assistant coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
