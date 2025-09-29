Rangnick’s co announces: This is what the ÖFB squad looks like

Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl, who was unavailable at the time due to knee problems, replaces Lens professional Samson Baidoo as a center-back option. David Affengruber, who is causing a sensation in Spain with newly promoted Elche, did not make the squad but is on the call-up list for the first time in a year and a half. The last time this was the case was in March 2024. Derby County attacker Andreas Weimann, who was still part of the squad at the beginning of September, is also only on call-up.