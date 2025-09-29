Lenzing confirms: 600 jobs to be cut!

Lenzing processes wood into pulp and uses it to produce fibers for the fashion, retail, industry, cosmetics and hygiene sectors. The main shareholder of Lenzing AG is the domestic industrial holding B&C, which holds 37.25 percent. The B&C Group was founded in 2000 by Bank Austria and Creditanstalt. In 2024, B&C relinquished its majority stake in Lenzing and the Brazilian pulp group Suzano acquired a 15 percent share. Suzano has an option to purchase a further 15 percent by 2028. 6.97 percent are owned by the US investment bank Goldman Sachs, 40.78 percent of Lenzing shares are in free float. Over the past twelve months, the Lenzing share price has fallen by more than a quarter.