Comments on the BL Sunday
“Sometimes these are the games that are disgusting!”
Read what the winners and losers had to say after the clashes between SK Sturm Graz and TSV Hartberg as well as WSG Tirol and FC Red Bull Salzburg HERE!
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "The first 25 minutes were some of the best 25 minutes my team has played so far. Tactically, it was at a very high level and the quality was also very good. But I'll put my finger in our wound: You have to crown a really good phase like that against Salzburg with a goal, then you'll be even more in their heads. Salzburg then take the lead with their second shot. We chased the goal a bit. We struggled to defend it away until the break. The final offensive speaks for our team. With a bit more fortune, we could even have made it 2:2."
Lukas Hinterseer (WSG goalscorer): "It's bitter in hindsight because we put in a very committed performance. But then we made one or two mistakes too many. We're on the right track, but there were one or two mistakes too many for us to score against Salzburg today. A team like Salzburg exploits such mistakes straight away. I still had a great chance to make it 2:2. I played this ball five times in training this week. Maybe I've already shot my powder."
Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "Logically, we haven't had the results now, we also suffered another setback on Thursday. It's not so easy to get back on track in such a short space of time. It took us 15 minutes, but then we were there. Then we played a really good game, which unnecessarily became tense again at the end. I didn't like the first 15-20 minutes, but after that it was good. But I didn't like the last 15 either."
Kerim Alajbegovic (Salzburg goalscorer): "The win was very important. You can see we showed mentality, we believed until the end. After the top game on Thursday, which we unfortunately lost, we didn't play our best game today, but in the end the three points count. Sometimes these games are disgusting. We still put up a good fight and are just happy to have won. Of course, Thursday's game was still in our legs, but in the end nobody cares. We took the win with us, we'll see about the rest."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "It was the expected game of patience, Hartberg defended very compactly. You mustn't forget that they won against Austria and would have deserved a point against Rapid and Salzburg. I'm very happy with the win, but we need better solutions in the final third. I like the team's attitude, how they deal with resistance. That's been their hallmark for years. It was a hard-working win on difficult ground against a difficult opponent."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "For me, it was a game in which the result doesn't match the performance. We got into the game very well, had more and more chances in the second half in the transition game, although admittedly Sturm Graz also had good opportunities, including a header over the bar. But we stood up very well in defense. We now have a reputation for being difficult to play against. The only drawback was the chances we missed. For me, the goal we conceded in stoppage time was from a questionable free-kick. I saw a Hierländer foul on Spendlhofer, which prevented him from intervening. Apart from this situation, the referee refereed an outstanding game."
