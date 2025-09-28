“Sometimes these are the games that are disgusting!”

Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "For me, it was a game in which the result doesn't match the performance. We got into the game very well, had more and more chances in the second half in the transition game, although admittedly Sturm Graz also had good opportunities, including a header over the bar. But we stood up very well in defense. We now have a reputation for being difficult to play against. The only drawback was the chances we missed. For me, the goal we conceded in stoppage time was from a questionable free-kick. I saw a Hierländer foul on Spendlhofer, which prevented him from intervening. Apart from this situation, the referee refereed an outstanding game."