Bundesliga in the ticker
LIVE: Let’s go with the 347th Vienna Derby!
Matchday eight in the domestic Bundesliga: SK Rapid face FK Austria in the Vienna derby. We report live (ticker below). The score is currently 0:0!
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Here is the SK Rapid line-up:
Here is the FK Austria line-up:
Rapid, under coach Peter Stöger, are the only Bundesliga side still unbeaten after seven rounds. "I'm really looking forward to the game, to the sporting rivalry on the pitch. Two teams are meeting that have performed well in recent weeks," said Stöger. The former Austria mastermind promised that his team would play to win on Sunday. "Austria have come back from a very difficult phase and will be in a positive mood."
In fact, the purple and white world looked very different just a few weeks ago. After a weak start to the season, the "Veilchen" are now playing as serial winners in Hütteldorf. Stephan Helm's squad recently celebrated three wins (against Altach, Sturm and Ried). "We were able to create good momentum. We want to use that," said Helm ahead of the clash between the league leaders and the seventh-placed team. "From my point of view, the situation in the table and what happened before are of secondary importance."
Dahl missing - Dragovic is fit
Rapid are still missing Petter Nosa Dahl, who retired at the start of the season, due to a muscle blister. Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic, on the other hand, is fit again for the clash. After escalations in the derby on September 22, 2024, the clash will take place without visiting fans for the fourth time in a row and for the time being for the last time. The derby record: 140 wins Rapid, 123 Austria, 83 draws.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.