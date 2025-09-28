LIVE: Let’s go with the 347th Vienna Derby!

In fact, the purple and white world looked very different just a few weeks ago. After a weak start to the season, the "Veilchen" are now playing as serial winners in Hütteldorf. Stephan Helm's squad recently celebrated three wins (against Altach, Sturm and Ried). "We were able to create good momentum. We want to use that," said Helm ahead of the clash between the league leaders and the seventh-placed team. "From my point of view, the situation in the table and what happened before are of secondary importance."