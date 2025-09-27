La Liga in the ticker
LIVE: Alvarez puts Atletico back in the lead
Showdown for the first "Derbi madrileño" of the season: Atlético Madrid host Real Madrid. We'll be reporting live, see ticker below. The score is currently 3:2.
Here is the live ticker:
Apart from home advantage, there is not much to be said in Atletico's favor ahead of the Madrid soccer derby on Saturday. While Real lead the league table with six wins from six games, the "Colchoneros" only have nine points. At least they managed a 3:2 home win against Rayo Vallecano recently - thanks to treble scorer Julian Alvarez, on whom Atletico's hopes now rest. The Argentinian world champion is already feeling the anticipation.
"It will be a real spectacle. We will give everything to win," promised the striker. Not only Alvarez, but also Real's star striker Kylian Mbappe is currently in top form. The Frenchman leads the scoring charts with seven goals and has already netted 53 times in 66 games for the Whites.
Alaba's involvement questionable
One of his most important assist providers is fit again: Jude Bellingham has made two brief appearances so far after recovering from a shoulder injury and could now be in the starting line-up for the first time this season. There might not be room for David Alaba in the starting line-up, but the ÖFB team captain David Alaba, who came on as a substitute in the final, played his second competitive match of the season for Real in the 4-1 home win over Levante last Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.