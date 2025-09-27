Swapped babies: “Certainly not an everyday case”

"The process is time-consuming"

You have to wait several days for the results of a DNA test, as was the case here - a test of patience for those affected. Why does it take so long? "The process is simply time-consuming. You take cells from the buccal mucosa. These have to be broken up, for example by heating, in order to extract the DNA. Certain sections of this DNA are then amplified. If no clear result is obtained in the first round, the test must be extended. Of course, it always depends on how busy the equipment and staff are at the time."