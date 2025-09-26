LIVE: Kane makes it 2-0 for Bayern with a penalty!

However, Bremen captain Marco Friedl and his ÖFB colleagues Romano Schmid and Marco Grüll do not want to underestimate Bayern. "You always hear that the game is a foregone conclusion. No," said sporting director Max Eberl energetically: "We have to approach the game the way we have to. And then we will be successful if we reach our top level." Coach Vincent Kompany expressed similar sentiments. "You can never be sure - and that's the beauty of soccer," said the Belgian.