German Bundesliga
LIVE: Kane makes it 2-0 for Bayern with a penalty!
Matchday five in the German Bundesliga: Champions Bayern Munich open the season with a home game against Werder Bremen. With sportkrone.at you can follow the match live - see ticker below. The score is currently 2:0!
Click here for the live ticker:
After FC Bayern's masterful start to the season with seven competitive wins, the only home game during the Oktoberfest in Munich should ideally also be a soccer festival. In the German Bundesliga, the squad led by Austrian international Konrad Laimer celebrated two resounding victories against RB Leipzig (6-0) and HSV (5-0) in front of a home crowd, and today they will be looking to pick up three points for the fifth time against Werder Bremen to kick off round 5.
However, Bremen captain Marco Friedl and his ÖFB colleagues Romano Schmid and Marco Grüll do not want to underestimate Bayern. "You always hear that the game is a foregone conclusion. No," said sporting director Max Eberl energetically: "We have to approach the game the way we have to. And then we will be successful if we reach our top level." Coach Vincent Kompany expressed similar sentiments. "You can never be sure - and that's the beauty of soccer," said the Belgian.
Kimmich and Goretzka ahead of anniversary
Kompany is likely to start his current top eleven against Werder again with Laimer at right-back, after resting key players such as Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry in the 4-1 away win against TSG Hoffenheim. Kimmich is about to play his 300th league game (all for Bayern), as is his long-time colleague Leon Goretzka (116 of them for Schalke).
Bremen, who have picked up four points in four rounds, will be without ÖFB defender Maximilian Wöber (thigh injury) and goalkeeper Mio Backhaus. The 21-year-old injured his shoulder in a collision during training, as coach Horst Steffen announced on Thursday. Estonian international and Arsenal loanee Karl Hein will replace Backhaus in goal and make his Bundesliga debut. "He may excel. That will certainly come to him, that he has a few saves and he should be the hero of his first game," said Steffen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
