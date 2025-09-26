Turkey calls for Israel’s exclusion from world soccer

Trump against exclusion from the World Cup

A suspension would probably not only affect Israel's national team, but also Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League. The national team is scheduled to play its next World Cup qualifying matches on October 11 in Norway and October 14 in Italy. According to a report by Sky News, the US government led by President Donald Trump is opposing a possible exclusion from the World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.