Turkey calls for Israel’s exclusion from world soccer
The Turkish Football Association has become the first UEFA member to publicly call for Israel's exclusion from international competitions!
In a letter to the European Football Union and the world governing body, association president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu called the situation in Gaza "inhumane and unacceptable", according to the Anadolu news agency. "It is time for FIFA and UEFA to react."
UEFA has not yet commented
According to consistent reports, UEFA could vote on suspending Israel in the coming week. According to the newspaper "The Times" and the news agency AP, a majority of the Executive Committee is said to be in favor of such an exclusion due to Israel's actions in the Gaza war. UEFA has not yet commented on the reports.
Trump against exclusion from the World Cup
A suspension would probably not only affect Israel's national team, but also Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League. The national team is scheduled to play its next World Cup qualifying matches on October 11 in Norway and October 14 in Italy. According to a report by Sky News, the US government led by President Donald Trump is opposing a possible exclusion from the World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
