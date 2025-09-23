Reform demanded
Rapid boss: “Austrian pot is completely pointless”
Niklas Hedl, Matthias Seidl and Nikolaus Wurmbrand, just three of the eight players in SK Rapid's starting eleven last weekend were Austrian - and if the green-and-white club's sporting director Markus Katzer has his way, this imbalance will not change any time soon! The "Austrian pot", from which the clubs have been rewarded in recent years for the use of footballers eligible to play for the ÖFB team, is not a suitable instrument for Katzer to change anything ...
As Katzer explained on "DAB | Der Audiobeweis" on "Sky", "the Austrian pot is completely pointless". In order to get the money from the pot, you need - roughly speaking - a certain number of Austrians in the squad or on the match report per matchday. If a club does not adhere to these rules, it receives no money for the current third of the league.
Not a good deal for Katzer, because "I have to buy average Austrian players, who I have to overpay for and can't sell on, and then play average football". The Austrian pot is outdated, even if it was once a good idea. Now it needs to be revised, "it can only be linked to playing minutes at a certain age".
"Austrians are obviously not good enough!"
The fact that coach Peter Stöger deliberately leaves good Austrian players on the bench or doesn't even call them up to the matchday squad out of sheer malice is, of course, absurd. A few weeks ago, team boss Ralf Rangnick complained that Austrian clubs were fielding fewer and fewer Austrians.
"The question is, why is that? The coaches want to win, they field their best players. Then the Austrians are obviously not good enough [...] and everyone with responsibility in Austrian soccer needs to think about how to change this," said the German.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
