Rapid boss: “Austrian pot is completely pointless”

Niklas Hedl, Matthias Seidl and Nikolaus Wurmbrand, just three of the eight players in SK Rapid's starting eleven last weekend were Austrian - and if the green-and-white club's sporting director Markus Katzer has his way, this imbalance will not change any time soon! The "Austrian pot", from which the clubs have been rewarded in recent years for the use of footballers eligible to play for the ÖFB team, is not a suitable instrument for Katzer to change anything ...