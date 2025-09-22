Winners at a glance
World footballers! Ballon d’Or for Bonmatí and Dembele
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain received the Ballon d'Or 2025 for World Player of the Year in Paris on Monday evening. Aitana Bonmatí from FC Barcelona was honored as the best player for the third time in a row. Lamine Yamal once again retained the trophy for the best player under the age of 21. PSG coach Luis Enrique was named best coach.
Prizes in a total of 13 categories were awarded on Monday evening for men and women. The Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 went to Lamine Yamal. Vicky López won the women's award. Paris Saint-Germain was named the men's team of the year. Arsenal, the Champions League winners with ÖFB goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, also won the women's award.
Here are the places 11 to 30:
Luis Enrique best coach
Sarina Wiegman was named best coach. She won the title with England at the European Championships in Switzerland this year. Best coach was Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League with PSG. The best goalkeeper was Gianluigi Donnarumma from Manchester City.
The Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper went to England's European champion Hannah Hampton of Chelsea FC. The Gerd Müller Trophy for the best goalscorer went to Viktor Gyökeres, while Ewa Pajor won the women's trophy.
Here are the best photos of the evening:
Last year, Rodri (Manchester City) secured the award ahead of Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham (both Real Madrid).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.