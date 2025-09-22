Moose “Emil” was stunned with a gun: Let him go!

Moose "Emil" is now being expatriated

In the vicinity of the Czech Šumava National Park, where there is a moose population, the moose was finally released into the wild.

Since entering the country in August, "Emil" had covered many kilometers and crossed the Danube at least three times. He was first seen in Mistelbach on August 19 and is believed to have migrated from Poland via the Czech Republic. According to Tierschutz Austria, the moose, which is classified as a wild animal, posed no danger. Moose may appear threatening, but they are peaceful flight animals.