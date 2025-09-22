Walked near the A1
Moose “Emil” was stunned with a gun: Let him go!
Poor "Emil": Because the moose came close to the freeway access road in Sattledt (Upper Austria) at around 5.30 a.m. on Monday morning, it was stopped 200 meters away with a tranquillizer gun - and then abandoned in the Bohemian Forest.
A short trial has now been made with moose "Emil" in Upper Austria. The wild animal was "shot" with a tranquillizer gun at around 5.30 am in consultation with "Soko Elch". According to the province of Upper Austria, there was a threat of danger because the moose wanted to get onto the highway. Specifically, "Emil" apparently tried to jump over the fence towards the Westautobahn (A1). Just before the early morning traffic started at the Voralpenkreuz, "Emil" was only 200 meters away from the A1.
"Would have meant danger to life for those involved"
This meant immediate danger, according to the assessment of the province of Upper Austria and the wildlife experts on site, reported Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible. "An accident - and wildlife experts confirm this - would have meant danger to the lives of everyone involved," explained Langer-Weninger. The animal was anaesthetized under the expert guidance of a wildlife medicine team and continuously monitored using drones and thermal imaging cameras.
Firefighters from the Sattledt fire department carefully lifted "Emil" into a transport trailer lined with straw, where he soon regained consciousness and was brought to the edge of the Bohemian Forest (Rohrbach district), slightly sedated and standing, as is usual with wild animals.
Moose "Emil" is now being expatriated
In the vicinity of the Czech Šumava National Park, where there is a moose population, the moose was finally released into the wild.
Since entering the country in August, "Emil" had covered many kilometers and crossed the Danube at least three times. He was first seen in Mistelbach on August 19 and is believed to have migrated from Poland via the Czech Republic. According to Tierschutz Austria, the moose, which is classified as a wild animal, posed no danger. Moose may appear threatening, but they are peaceful flight animals.
Moose is now a "social media star"
The nation's favorite moose now has its own Facebook fan page with more than 25,000 members. Whether the Czechs are as "Emil-friendly" remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
