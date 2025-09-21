Semlic angry
WSG coach: “The referees were really bad today!
Read what the teams had to say after the clashes between SCR Altach and WSG Tirol and LASK against FC Blau-Weiß Linz HERE!
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "If you look at the game, it's clear that WSG Tirol had exactly two opportunities today. One was the irregular goal, then the switch in the 45th minute. In the second half, there wasn't really anything more, we defended very cleanly. We weren't able to capitalize on numerous moments in the opposition box and didn't even convert the penalty at 0-0. That's why it really hurts today that we didn't get the three points. But what is very positive is that we stayed calm after going behind, kept at it, always believed in ourselves and at least didn't lose in the end."
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "If a goal like that is disallowed in the Austrian Bundesliga, then I don't know my way around anymore. Then (in the Bundesliga's VAR statement; note) everything is glossed over again, self-congratulation at its best. If a referee gives four yellow cards in the first seven minutes, even for both coaches, then it's a misconduct for me. It simply wasn't right the way the referee handled the game and put us at an absolute disadvantage in so many phases, in so many 50:50 situations. Then I'm talking about two points lost. Because we gave our best performance today, but I expect the same from the referees. If we were bad, I'll admit it - but they were really bad today."
Joao Sacramento (LASK coach): "We were very solid defensively and didn't make any mistakes. That made the game easier than in the last few games, where we gave our opponents gifts. My aim was to take the pressure off the players, the players felt free and I'm happy. We dominated the game, we had 75 percent possession. Lang provided a good input. I hope the win changes our direction now. This is a young group and I hope they grow."
Mitja Mörec (BW coach): "We had far too much respect for the crowd in the derby. That's incomprehensible after the last two championship games. We didn't get into the game well from the very first minute. We realized in the first half that we weren't having a good day. When it's a day like that, you have to try to play to nil. When we conceded the first goal, we have to come out determined and the second goal we conceded was also an individual mistake. The initial information on both injured players (Briedl and Weissman) is not so positive, they're going to hospital. The only question is how many ligaments are torn."
Valon Berisha (LASK player): "It's really cool to celebrate with the fans. Blue and white only stood at the back. We're even better at the back now and have cut out the little mistakes. Those who came in have given us another push. This is a group, a team, that's mentality."
Manuel Maranda (BW player): "We were too passive, gave our opponents too much space. We run after them for 90 minutes and then the pressure increases. If the one striker who scored two goals last week is out, then it's difficult, but others come in. It's difficult if you don't create your own chances and just defend. We have to play our game, otherwise we won't stand a chance against any opponent in the league."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.