WSG coach: “The referees were really bad today!

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "If a goal like that is disallowed in the Austrian Bundesliga, then I don't know my way around anymore. Then (in the Bundesliga's VAR statement; note) everything is glossed over again, self-congratulation at its best. If a referee gives four yellow cards in the first seven minutes, even for both coaches, then it's a misconduct for me. It simply wasn't right the way the referee handled the game and put us at an absolute disadvantage in so many phases, in so many 50:50 situations. Then I'm talking about two points lost. Because we gave our best performance today, but I expect the same from the referees. If we were bad, I'll admit it - but they were really bad today."