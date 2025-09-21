Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE: League bottom GAK against league leader SK Rapid!

Nachrichten
21.09.2025 04:25
Can bottom club GAK turn things around against league leaders SK Rapid of all teams?
Can bottom club GAK turn things around against league leaders SK Rapid of all teams?(Bild: Pail Sepp)

7th round in Austria's Bundesliga: bottom of the table GAK welcomes league leaders SK Rapid. We report live (see below). The score is currently 0:0!

0 Kommentare

Here is the LIVETICKER:

A few days after their 2:1 Cup win in Oberwart, Rapid have their sights set on their sixth consecutive win at GAK. The last time Green-White achieved this was in the fall of 2017. "We want to keep this up for as long as we can. Every positive run is a sign that things are going well. But we won't overrate it," said Rapid coach Peter Stöger, who will still be without the injured Petter Nosa Dahl in Styria. The fact that the clash is a "league leaders versus bottom of the table" clash is of little significance to the Rapid coach. "There's a nice story for every game."

"We know that we can do better!"
Compared to the second-round clash in Burgenland, Stöger expects his team to improve their performance. "We know that we can do better," emphasized the 59-year-old. "Our benchmark is higher." Stöger has a special connection to GAK, having coached them in the regional league in the 2010/11 season. "It was a really nice time," the Viennese looked back. Stöger does not want to overestimate the "Red Jackets'" weak start to the season - Ferdinand Feldhofer's squad are on three points after six games. "They're going through a phase at the moment, which can be normal in the Bundesliga. It might not be so noticeable in rounds 9 to 14."

"... have to keep our heart in the pitch!"
On a sober note, there is very little to be said for GAK. Neo-sports director Tino Wawra appealed above all to the attitude of the players. "First and foremost, we have to keep our hearts on the pitch, go into the duels with full force, accept the duels and win. Defend our own goal with every fibre of our being," emphasized Wawra, who took over from Dieter Elsneg at the start of the week. "Then it can also be difficult for an opponent like Rapid. But only if every one of our players is at 100 percent."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf