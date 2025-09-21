Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE: League bottom GAK against league leader SK Rapid!
7th round in Austria's Bundesliga: bottom of the table GAK welcomes league leaders SK Rapid. We report live (see below). The score is currently 0:0!
Here is the LIVETICKER:
A few days after their 2:1 Cup win in Oberwart, Rapid have their sights set on their sixth consecutive win at GAK. The last time Green-White achieved this was in the fall of 2017. "We want to keep this up for as long as we can. Every positive run is a sign that things are going well. But we won't overrate it," said Rapid coach Peter Stöger, who will still be without the injured Petter Nosa Dahl in Styria. The fact that the clash is a "league leaders versus bottom of the table" clash is of little significance to the Rapid coach. "There's a nice story for every game."
"We know that we can do better!"
Compared to the second-round clash in Burgenland, Stöger expects his team to improve their performance. "We know that we can do better," emphasized the 59-year-old. "Our benchmark is higher." Stöger has a special connection to GAK, having coached them in the regional league in the 2010/11 season. "It was a really nice time," the Viennese looked back. Stöger does not want to overestimate the "Red Jackets'" weak start to the season - Ferdinand Feldhofer's squad are on three points after six games. "They're going through a phase at the moment, which can be normal in the Bundesliga. It might not be so noticeable in rounds 9 to 14."
"... have to keep our heart in the pitch!"
On a sober note, there is very little to be said for GAK. Neo-sports director Tino Wawra appealed above all to the attitude of the players. "First and foremost, we have to keep our hearts on the pitch, go into the duels with full force, accept the duels and win. Defend our own goal with every fibre of our being," emphasized Wawra, who took over from Dieter Elsneg at the start of the week. "Then it can also be difficult for an opponent like Rapid. But only if every one of our players is at 100 percent."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
