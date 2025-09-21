LIVE: League bottom GAK against league leader SK Rapid!

"... have to keep our heart in the pitch!"

On a sober note, there is very little to be said for GAK. Neo-sports director Tino Wawra appealed above all to the attitude of the players. "First and foremost, we have to keep our hearts on the pitch, go into the duels with full force, accept the duels and win. Defend our own goal with every fibre of our being," emphasized Wawra, who took over from Dieter Elsneg at the start of the week. "Then it can also be difficult for an opponent like Rapid. But only if every one of our players is at 100 percent."