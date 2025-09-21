LIVE NOW: Linz derby LASK vs. Blau-Weiß

LASK rewarded late on

LASK breaker Samuel Adeniran claimed a handball penalty in the 69th minute after his shot from a prime position went over the goal. The game continued without a penalty and Anderson headed the best chance for the visitors over the crossbar without any pressure (74'). The Athletics stepped up their efforts once again in the final stages and Lang, who had come on as a substitute five minutes earlier, provided the lucky punch with a low shot into the right-hand corner (86'). And Danek dusted off a mistake by goalkeeper Viktor Baier in stoppage time for the final score.