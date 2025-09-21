Great relief
LIVE NOW: Linz derby LASK vs. Blau-Weiß
LASK celebrated a celebrated home win in the soccer city derby against Blau-Weiß Linz thanks to two late Joker goals. Christoph Lang (86') and Krystof Danek (93') were successful in a passionate duel with a lot of fighting and little class.
The Athletiker swapped places with their rivals after only their second Bundesliga win in seven rounds and are now in tenth place. The penultimate team, Blau-Weiß, lost after three derbies without defeat.
In front of 18,134 fans and a magnificent atmosphere - the organized LASK fan scene also made a loud return after a lengthy boycott - Paul Mensah fired the first warning shot after just ten seconds following a defensive error. The blue and white attacker missed by a few meters. LASK then clearly dictated the opening phase. More than blocked shots and a barely intercepted Stangl pass from Moses Usor (9') were all they could muster in the summery conditions.
Blue and white unlucky with injuries
The Blue & Whites focused on defense and had to make two injury changes midway through the first half. Midfielder Alexander Briedl left the pitch with knee pain after a foul on Sasa Kalajdzic (28'). And Shon Weissman, who had recently made his debut for Linz with a brace, was also forced off early on (35'). The goalscorer suffered a shoulder injury after a hard challenge from Joao Tornich. Fabio Varesi-Strauss and Joao Luiz came into the match. Goalkeeper Ronivaldo remained on the bench for the time being after recovering from a torn muscle fiber. Simon Seidl was absent due to knee problems.
Lukas Kacavenda missed the best chance before the changeover. The LASK new signing shot into the arms of Viktor Baier in the visitors' goal from the edge of the box (43'). Blue & White also survived a pinball action in the five-meter area (45.+1). While the second half got off to a slow start, Joao Sacramento opted for a new impetus. Maximilian Entrup replaced the hard-working Kalajdzic, who did not receive any balls in his second appearance for LASK. Usor provided a rare highlight with an overhead kick, but the finish went wide of the goal (62').
LASK rewarded late on
LASK breaker Samuel Adeniran claimed a handball penalty in the 69th minute after his shot from a prime position went over the goal. The game continued without a penalty and Anderson headed the best chance for the visitors over the crossbar without any pressure (74'). The Athletics stepped up their efforts once again in the final stages and Lang, who had come on as a substitute five minutes earlier, provided the lucky punch with a low shot into the right-hand corner (86'). And Danek dusted off a mistake by goalkeeper Viktor Baier in stoppage time for the final score.
LASK - FC Blau-Weiß Linz 2:0 (0:0)
Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 18,134, referee Ciochirca
Goals:
1:0 (86.) Lang
2:0 (93.) Danek
LASK: Jungwirth - Jörgensen, Cisse, Tornich, Bello - Usor, Berisha (81. Lang), Horvath, Kacavenda (69. Coulibaly) - Kalajdzic (57. Entrup), Adeniran (69. Danek)
BW Linz: Baier - Pasic, Maranda, Bakatukanda - Anderson, Briedl (28. Varesi-Strauss), Cvetko (80. Fofana), Pirkl - Goiginger, Weissman (35. Luiz/80. Ronivaldo), Mensah
Yellow cards: Bello, Adeniran, Lang or Pasic, Cvetko
