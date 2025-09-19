Very ambitious goals
Olympic snowboarding champion (39) wants to become a professional cyclist
At the King of the Lake, Europe's biggest time trial around Lake Attersee, two winter sports legends, Felix Loch and Benjamin Karl, will be at the start on Saturday. The latter confessed to the "Krone" that he even wants to become a professional cyclist despite his age.
On the one hand, a red-white-red "snowboard king" who is an Olympic champion and five-time world champion. On the other, a German "luge god" who has already won three gold medals at the Olympic Games and 14 at world championships. What else do the two winter sports legends Benjamin Karl and Felix Loch have in common besides their incredible successes?
They are both passionate cyclists and will be competing in the King of the Lake, Europe's biggest time trial around Lake Attersee, on Saturday (13). "As a 10-year-old boy, I had to choose between skiing, snowboarding and cycling. Since snowboarding is much cooler, one was already clear and I didn't see the chances of a professional career in cycling - but the passion has always remained," says Karl, who will be competing in a team of 10 at the "KOTL".
Last season on the snowboard?
"I'm technically a very good cyclist, I can slipstream. As long as it's flat, I can certainly keep up very well," says the 39-year-old, who will probably end his career after the upcoming Olympic season. But he also has big goals for afterwards, as he still wants to fulfill his other childhood dream. "I'm very ambitious and need to aim high. It would be almost impossible without vitamin B, but I have a great partner in Red Bull. And if I can improve my performance in a way that makes sense, I could also make it onto the World Tour team and be on the starting grid for monuments like Paris-Roubaix," says Karl, hoping to become a professional cyclist.
No full risk from Loch
This year, MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro, who made it onto the Lidl-Trek team at the Tour of Austria at the age of 36, showed that this is not entirely impossible. Not quite as ambitious before the 47.2-kilometre time trial, however, is "runner" Loch, who will be competing in the individual event.
"I really enjoy racing bikes, I've also taken part in the Race Around Lower Austria before. I'll be pushing myself, but I won't be going all out. We have an Olympic season coming up and I don't want to risk everything," says the 36-year-old, who, conversely to Karl, cannot imagine a second professional career. "It should remain a passion and a hobby," laughs Loch.
