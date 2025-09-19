Police find 27 poisonous snakes in Graz apartment

The private keeping of exotic animals, including snakes, is regulated in Austria by the Animal Protection Act. However, whether and which animals may be kept is regulated by the individual federal states. In principle, the keeping of venomous snakes is actually prohibited in Austria. However, in some federal states, for example in Styria, it is permitted with the appropriate permit.

The keeping of exotic animals must always be registered, and in some cases the consent of the respective municipality must be obtained. In Vienna, a corresponding certificate of competence must also be provided. The size and equipment of the terrariums are also specified in the Animal Protection Act. Landlords can generally prohibit the keeping of exotic animals.