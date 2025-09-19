Vorteilswelt
Owner died

Police find 27 poisonous snakes in Graz apartment

Nachrichten
19.09.2025 10:02
A green mamba (symbolic image)
A green mamba (symbolic image)(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Unbelievable finds were made by police officers in Seckau (Murtal district) and in Graz-Wetzelsdorf on Thursday: after the death of an 83-year-old man, a highly poisonous green mamba was found in his apartment and 27 live snakes were found at the second address!

On Thursday morning, the police were called to the apartment of an 83-year-old man in Seckau because of a death. There the officers found a highly poisonous green mamba in a terrarium. The man is known to keep reptiles, which is why an order was issued to open his apartment in a high-rise building in Graz-Wetzelsdorf.

17 dangerous animals were living in a cage
There, the police made a shocking discovery: 27 live snakes, 17 of which were classified as highly venomous! "The snakes were crammed into various cages and boxes and were vegetating in their own excrement," explained the provincial police directorate. 

Zitat Icon

We work under the worst conditions and in absolute mortal danger.

Reptilienexperte Werner Stangl

Bild: Stangl/zVg

Expert: "Cruel conditions for animals"
Reptile expert Werner Stangl was on site with the police. He describes the apartment on the second floor as a Messi household, full of cockroaches and without electricity. The animals lived in small boxes, had no water, and there were several months' worth of skins and droppings in the cages. "These were the worst, cruel conditions." What's more, many of the poisonous snakes - mambas, including green and black ones, puff adders, rattlesnakes and a spitting cobra - are absolutely deadly. A four-meter-long python and an anaconda were also found.

Private (poisonous) snake keeping in Austria

The private keeping of exotic animals, including snakes, is regulated in Austria by the Animal Protection Act. However, whether and which animals may be kept is regulated by the individual federal states. In principle, the keeping of venomous snakes is actually prohibited in Austria. However, in some federal states, for example in Styria, it is permitted with the appropriate permit.

The keeping of exotic animals must always be registered, and in some cases the consent of the respective municipality must be obtained. In Vienna, a corresponding certificate of competence must also be provided. The size and equipment of the terrariums are also specified in the Animal Protection Act. Landlords can generally prohibit the keeping of exotic animals.

Wearing protective clothing, the expert inspected the apartment of the known animal keeper on Thursday. "We work under the worst conditions and at risk to life." Any bite can be fatal.

An official veterinarian and an expert for dangerous animals were also present. The animals are taken over by the expert and transported away.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
