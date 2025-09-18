Barca and Man City win, Frankfurt’s victory in a landslide

Manchester City face a familiar face in their opening match of the Champions League. Kevin de Bruyne returns to an old stomping ground with Napoli today. The 34-year-old Belgian has quickly got into his stride following his free transfer to the southern Italian club. In other games, FC Barcelona visit Newcastle United and Adi Hütter and Monaco kick off their campaign in the top flight at Club Brugge. De Bruyne played for the Citizens for ten years and is now also successful in sky blue for Napoli. The attacking midfielder scored two goals in the first three Serie A rounds. Italy's reigning champions are top of the table with three wins and 6:1 goals, as they were at the end of last season.