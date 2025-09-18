Champions League
Barca and Man City win, Frankfurt’s victory in a landslide
Matchday 1 in the league phase of the Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Galatasaray Istanbul, Manchester City face SSC Napoli, Newcastle United take on FC Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon face Kairat Almaty. We report LIVE in the conference - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Manchester City face a familiar face in their opening match of the Champions League. Kevin de Bruyne returns to an old stomping ground with Napoli today. The 34-year-old Belgian has quickly got into his stride following his free transfer to the southern Italian club. In other games, FC Barcelona visit Newcastle United and Adi Hütter and Monaco kick off their campaign in the top flight at Club Brugge. De Bruyne played for the Citizens for ten years and is now also successful in sky blue for Napoli. The attacking midfielder scored two goals in the first three Serie A rounds. Italy's reigning champions are top of the table with three wins and 6:1 goals, as they were at the end of last season.
"Genius" in Napoli's ranks
"The role we've created for Kevin is perfect for him. He loves having the ball at his feet," said Antonio Conte after the 3-1 win at Fiorentina at the weekend. Napoli's coach described his new star as a "genius". "He sees situations that others hardly notice." Conte emphasized that "the moment of truth" awaited him and his team in Manchester.
City have yet to get going in the Premier League. After four rounds, they have two defeats to their name. However, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland, they did manage a prestigious 3-0 win over Manchester United in the derby. Haaland is on the verge of his 50th goal against Napoli - he has scored 49 goals in 48 Champions League games to date. He once scored eight of them for Salzburg.
For Pep Guardiola, there is also a bit of a dilemma. On Sunday, he has the league match against Arsenal on the agenda, but he will not be saving any energy against Napoli. After all, one statistic speaks in favor of the home side: Napoli have won none of their ten away games in the European Cup in England.
Barcelona with confidence on the island
Newcastle are also preparing for a prominent guest. Against Barcelona, many eyes will once again be on Nick Woltemade at St. James' Park. The £90m striker was already the celebrated hero on his starting debut at the weekend, scoring a decisive header in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. The Catalans, for their part, will travel with a 6-0 scoreline against Valencia behind them. The absence of Lamine Yamal did not have an impact. His team were "fantastic", enthused Flick.
