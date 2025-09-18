Sat there in their underpants
Hütter after arrival chaos: “Don’t know if …”
Not a good start to the new Champions League season for coach Adi Hütter and his AS Monaco. After problems with the air conditioning on the plane, the players were suddenly sitting there in their underwear - the flight to Belgium ultimately had to be postponed. Now the Austrian has reacted to the incident.
"I don't know whether this setback will have any impact, as we are professional and changed our schedule immediately," explained a nonetheless annoyed Hütter. Previously, Monegasque's departure for the Champions League match against Club Brugge (Thursday, from 18:45 - here in the live ticker) had to be postponed by a day.
Kickers battled the heat
The air conditioning on board the plane caused problems. The footballers already waiting for take-off had to battle with the heat and bad air. Videos soon emerged on social media showing the Monaco professionals sitting in their underwear - trying to catch their breath with fans.
In the end, the plane was unable to take off as planned and the journey to the premier class opener had to be postponed by a day. "For technical reasons, it was not possible to travel because the safety of everyone could not be guaranteed," confirms Hütter. He now hopes that at least the sporting kick-off will run smoothly.
