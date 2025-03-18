As deadly as cancer
Doctor warns: Gap in the treatment of osteoporosis
People with the bone disease osteoporosis who break their femoral neck bones die about as often as people with malignant cancer. One doctor warns of a "treatment gap" in Austria, as more than half a million people are affected by osteoporosis.
Of these, four-fifths are women and one-fifth men, emphasizes internist Maya Thun at the pharmacists' conference in Schladming. Patients are increasingly struggling with fragility fractures - i.e. fractures that occur as a result of minimal stress - such as fractures of the neck of the femur.
Mortality higher in men than in women
After a fracture, it is crucial to "treat it very quickly", emphasizes the doctor. This is because the probability of suffering a second fracture increases significantly. "We also know that around 25 percent of patients die indirectly from the consequences of a femoral neck fracture within a year," explains Thun.
The mortality rate is very high, "comparable to malignant cancer." It is higher for men than for women. "Many people are afraid of cardiovascular diseases or cancer, but you should also be afraid of osteoporosis," warns the doctor.
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a systemic bone disease in which the bone loses mass on the inside over a long period of time and develops more cavities, making it easier to break. Osteoporosis is not easy to diagnose.
"Statistically, one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 worldwide will suffer a fragility fracture," explains Thun. After such a fracture, however, only 20 percent of patients receive treatment following their hospital stay. Thun sees a "treatment gap" here.
Austria ranks third worst in the world for the number of femoral neck fractures, behind Denmark and Sweden. "We don't know exactly why," says Thun. But it is clear: "There is a need for action". Broken bones cost the general public "a lot of money".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.