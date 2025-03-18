Schönbrunn: Young female tiger explores territory

Female already exploring the outdoor enclosure

"It was important to us that the animal could get used to the new environment, daily routines, smells etc. first. This also involved the first exchange of sight and scent with the other two tigers. As tigers are solitary animals, we proceeded very cautiously here," says the zoo director. For this reason, the tigress was not visible to visitors to the zoo for the first few weeks. But that has now changed: The female is already exploring the outdoor enclosure and can be observed by zoo guests.