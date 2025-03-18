47 jobs to be relocated to Turkey

Bad news comes from Markt Piesting, district of Wiener Neustadt. Parts of WEG Gear Systems' production will be outsourced to Turkey by 2026. This is accompanied by the dismissal of 47 employees. "Including some who have been with the company for more than 30 years," says one employee. In the previous years, millions had been invested: "In new machines, in TV screens, in air conditioning systems and in a barbecue for the executive floor," criticizes an insider. "And instead of the Christmas party, there were only 30-euro vouchers for the workforce!"