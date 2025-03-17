Frozen US aid
WHO chief warns of millions of deaths
Shortly after taking office, US head of state Donald Trump reportedly declared his country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization and froze almost all US foreign aid. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is now calling on the US government to reconsider its funding cuts for health programs - and warns of millions of deaths.
The interruption of global programs against HIV caused by a lack of funds alone "could destroy 20 years of progress", said Tedros on Monday in Geneva. This could in turn lead to "more than ten million additional HIV infections and three million HIV-related deaths".
Global vaccination campaigns massively affected
In addition to the fight against HIV, the global fight against polio, malaria and tuberculosis - as well as the global vaccination campaigns against measles and rubella - would also be massively affected by the cut in US funding.
Tedros called on the US government to "reconsider" the drastic cuts in US foreign aid. Over the past two decades, the USA has been the country with the largest bilateral payments in the fight against malaria, for example, and has thus helped to prevent an estimated 2.2 billion illnesses and 12.7 million deaths.
