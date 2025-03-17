“Caravan camp” on abandoned Kika parking lot

Parking lot converted into a campsite

Where customers once parked to store for furnishings and home accessories, there are now around 15 to 20 caravans and campers lined up. As if the deserted parking lot and silent witness to the bankruptcy had been converted into a campsite. At least the latter did not happen with the knowledge of the landowner, the Supernova real estate group, which was informed about the "visitors" by Ansfelden's FP city manager Christian Partoll.