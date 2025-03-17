Coma patient was brazenly robbed in hospital

Woman cannot be contacted

The public prosecutor and the panel of lay assessors appeared punctually at 9 a.m. on Monday for the trial at Eisenstadt Regional Court. Only: the defendant didn't show up, so we all went home after five minutes. "I'm not at all surprised," says her public defender. "I had already tried to reach her by phone several times beforehand. Not a single call back! Basically, I haven't spoken a word to her yet."