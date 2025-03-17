"Just wanted to kill"
Murder charge for atrocity in allotment house
The trial of the 52-year-old Slovakian man who killed a defenceless pensioner in an allotment garden estate in Vienna last summer is about to begin. In a bestial manner. The fully confessed perpetrator is considered to be mentally disturbed - but sane.
Incredibly cruel - this crime, which took place on the night of September 4, 2024 in an allotment garden settlement in Vienna-Floridsdorf: Robert O. broke into the house of a 91-year-old woman and killed her in a bestial manner. "I just wanted to kill", the 52-year-old later said during interrogations.
The indictment against the Slovakian is now available. In ten pages, the public prosecutor describes the pensioner's ordeal. The man surprised her in her sleep, hit her head with pliers and his fists, knelt on her chest, pressed a cushion against her face - and then assaulted her.
A ticking time bomb, from a young age
The accused is described by court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann, who examined him extensively, as extremely dangerous, as a person who would be prepared to murder again at any time.
In fact, Robert O. has probably been a ticking time bomb since his youth. In 1992, when he was 20, he beat an acquaintance unconscious in his home country and threw him down a well to drown. The perpetrator was sentenced to twelve years in prison. In 2008, he committed robberies in Austria, seriously injuring three women. He was imprisoned for this until the beginning of 2024.
My client has fully confessed. He is aware that he will probably spend the rest of his life in prison.
Anwältin Ina-Christin Stiglitz
Bild: Julia Dax-Sinkovits
Before his heinous crime against the 91-year-old woman, he lived in Vienna as a homeless person, and from July he had been looking for a victim. A young neighbor of the pensioner would have been his actual target, but in the end he shied away from attacking her because of her partner, who sometimes spent the night with her. He then "spontaneously" "chose" the 91-year-old - with the sole intention of doing her harm.
Robert O. is considered to be severely mentally disturbed, but sane. He is therefore facing life imprisonment, plus admission to a forensic therapy center. The trial against him is due to take place in a few weeks.
