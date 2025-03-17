He denies murder
Man slept next to stabbed girlfriend for weeks
An unusual case has shaken the police in the Midwest of the USA: at the end of February, a 22-year-old man declared at the police station in Milwaukee that his girlfriend was dead in the apartment they shared. He had been sleeping next to her body for several weeks - but he had nothing to do with her death ...
The officers found the mortal remains of the 21-year-old woman with stab wounds. She had allegedly been lying there for 20 days, as her boyfriend Serkan A. told the investigators. "The defendant stated that he had slept next to the body on the floor where he had originally found her," "Fox 6" quoted from the affidavit.
Body looked "staged"
Investigators do not quite want to believe that the suspect had nothing to do with the 21-year-old's death, as he claims. The corpse "looked staged", according to the files. She was lying face down on the floor with a pillow under her head.
You can see a picture of the suspect in this article:
New carpet was supposed to cover up traces of blood
The autopsy revealed that the victim had suffered twelve stab wounds to her neck, stomach, back and right arm. A "large amount" of blood had been mopped up in the apartment. An attempt was then made to cover the stain with an apparently newly purchased carpet.
Further evidence incriminates suspect
The 22-year-old is also said to have bought bleach and insect repellent after the crime. The police suspect that A. had killed his girlfriend elsewhere in the apartment and later dragged her to the place where she was later found.
Neighbors told investigators about a violent argument between the couple. The murder weapon could not be found - only blunt-bladed knives were found in the apartment. After the woman's death, A. is said to have written messages to the victim's family in Turkey from her cell phone to make them believe that the 21-year-old was still alive.
Shot in the head with a nail gun
The 22-year-old stated that he had fainted after discovering his dead girlfriend. When he woke up again, he shot himself in the head with a nail gun out of desperation. A bullet was actually lodged in his head when he went to the police station three weeks after the crime.
The suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter and bail was set at one million dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
