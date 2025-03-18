Dismantled into 300 parts
Pixelrunner
From the Cycling World Championships in Tyrol to the Wings for Life World Run and the Vienna Marathon: when it came to applying logos and slogans to asphalt, grass or even snow, the outdoor robots of Pixelrunner GmbH from Upper Austria were in demand. However, the company recently ran out of money. Now the robot company is being auctioned off.
It all started with a weed sprayer, but the Pixelrunner was ultimately able to print in three colors in a single pass - on grass, asphalt or even snow. These talents made the outdoor robot from Upper Austria so popular that it was even used at the Ski World Cup in Kitzbühel and Schladming.
But then came the bad news at the beginning of the year: the company, based in Engerwitzdorf, slipped into insolvency. Bankruptcy proceedings were opened and a few days later the closure of Pixelrunner GmbH was approved by the court. The company, which had also taken part in the TV show "2 Minuten 2 Millionen", no longer had any employees when insolvency proceedings were opened.
Creditors should not expect much
At the report day hearing at the regional court in Linz, insolvency administrator Markus Dutzler recently revealed that the recognized claims amount to 1.2 million euros. The Credit Protection Association of 1870 informed the creditors it represents "in an initial cautious estimate" that they can expect a single-digit percentage. Much will depend on the realization of the debtor's remaining assets.
On Friday, the equipment details of the robot company will be auctioned off on the online platform aurena.at. 300 items will go under the hammer - from prototypes of an outdoor robot to tools, ladders, fire extinguishers, 3D printers, desks and armchairs from the office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
