Company demanded money back after dismissal

Not legally tenable

However, Mr M. was convinced that he did not have to pay back the costs and contacted the labor law department of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor. The head of the department, Dr. Christian Maier, examined the facts of the case and came to the following conclusion: "Such an agreement, which is only signed retrospectively, is not legally binding. Employers may not oblige employees to make repayments retrospectively." If the training or further training is a basic requirement for practising the profession and is prescribed by regulation, law or collective agreement or agreed with the company, then the employer must bear the entire costs anyway.