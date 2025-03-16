Klagenfurt striker bursts into tears after victory

Violett only woke up after the change of sides - for one clear reason: the system change to the much better functioning back three in a 3-5-2! Coach Pacult had surprisingly sent a back four (4-1-2-1-2) onto the pitch, which - after David Toshevski (5th) had taken the lead so early with a volley - fell apart as it did in the 2-0 defeat to Austria Vienna: Because Szerencsi strayed to the right and Robatsch to the left, Altach made it 2:1 within four minutes (Kameri/12th, Robatsch own goal/16th).