Tragic reason
Klagenfurt striker bursts into tears after victory
"Joker" Philipp Wydra saved Austria Klagenfurt 2:2 in the 95th minute against Altach! Only the system change brought the turning point. And Klagenfurt's 1:0 goalscorer David Toshevski burst into tears after the match in an interview with the "Krone". .
Breathe a sigh of relief - that just went well! Thanks to Austrias "joker" Philipp Wydra. Because "Pipo" came on in the 88th minute with the score at 2:1 for Altach - and scored in the mega stoppage time, which lasted twelve minutes (also due to an eight-minute interruption due to technical VAR problems): Bobzien, strong as a bear in the finish, crosses to Hinteregger's head - and Wydra pulls off a volley flat into the corner, 2:2 in minute 95!
Joining in the celebrations in the stands: "ex" Andy Irving. The West Ham player is visiting his mates until tomorrow - and is certain: "Austria can stay in the league!"
Thanks to the 2-2 draw, Klagenfurt remain two points ahead of Altach & GAK in the qualifying group, including the not so unimportant "asterisk" (due to the odd number of points (21 points)) - which means that if there is a tie on points (with teams without an asterisk), they move up the table! "If only we always played like we did in the second half," said Wydra at the end.
Violett only woke up after the change of sides - for one clear reason: the system change to the much better functioning back three in a 3-5-2! Coach Pacult had surprisingly sent a back four (4-1-2-1-2) onto the pitch, which - after David Toshevski (5th) had taken the lead so early with a volley - fell apart as it did in the 2-0 defeat to Austria Vienna: Because Szerencsi strayed to the right and Robatsch to the left, Altach made it 2:1 within four minutes (Kameri/12th, Robatsch own goal/16th).
"We didn't act skillfully there," moaned Pacult. "We had hoped for more - in the end it was a deserved 2:2." In which both teams kissed the crossbar - both Wernitznig (68) and Lukacevic (42).
"Dedicate goal to the victims "
Striker Toshevski certainly had nothing to smile about after the final whistle. On the contrary: The North Macedonian burst into tears in an interview with the "Krone" - because 59 people had died in his home country due to a fire in a disco (see page 6). "Among them was a friend of mine, Andrej Lazarov - we used to play together in Skopje. He went back in to save people - and died," David wept bitter tears. "I dedicate my goal to him and all the victims."
Now it's time for the international break - during which Austria Klagenfurt will test against Kapfenberg on Thursday (11.30 am) in front of the EM Arena.
