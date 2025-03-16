Klauß: “THAT hurts on a day like today!”

Gerald Scheiblehner (Blue & White coach): "We put in a top performance on the pitch. We were a bit shocked after the equalizer. In the second half we changed a few things and finished the game sensationally. It was a very mature performance. Hats off to the attitude and courage. It felt like a frenzy of play in the second half, the team always wanted the next goal. I'm delighted with the team. Talking is one thing, doing is another. The score at half-time didn't really matter, the last few minutes were nerve-wracking. Now we're up against the big boys, we're not ashamed to be in the top six. With 33 points, there's no need to talk it down, we deserve to be in the top six. When I think of champions, I think of janitors or lifeguards. What we have achieved is absolutely at the limit. Our task next year will be to start again with the aim of staying in the league. Everything is shining at the moment, but I know where we're coming from. Promotion was even more important for the club. We can enjoy the championship group and only win. The goal now is not sixth place, but we are realistic and modest. What do we have to lose? We want to offer the fans passion. We'll see what comes out in the end."