With fists and feet
“Herrl” beat dog that had dismantled packages
How is this four-legged friend supposed to understand what made his owner so freaked out that he allegedly beat him black and blue? It's about a shipping package that the dog had been playing with and broke in the process. Shouldn't the man have slapped himself for not putting the package out of reach? The dog owner is on trial today in Wels for cruelty to animals.
Today, Monday, a 45-year-old dog owner has to answer to a single judge at the regional court in Wels. The man is accused of cruelty to animals.
It was on July 11, 2024 in Marchtrenk when something monstrous is said to have happened. The four-legged friend - an Italian guard and herding dog of the "Cane Corso" breed - had chosen a shipping package as a toy and torn it into several pieces. The value of the parcel: 200 euros.
Completely freaked out
This action had dramatic consequences for the animal. His "master" saw red and apparently went completely berserk. The 45-year-old is said to have thrown himself at the dog in a rage and punched it at least ten times in the skull and kicked it twice in the spine.
The "Cane Corso", who did not know what was happening to him, was knocked out as a result and suffered painful injuries. The alleged tormentor was charged and faces up to two years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.