New nuclear power plants: Europe’s bright future

What are the advantages of smaller reactors?

A small, modular reactor offers numerous advantages. It requires fewer personnel or, in extreme cases, can even be operated completely autonomously. It can be built underground, which is advantageous from a terrorism protection perspective. And particularly important: unlike a "normal" nuclear power plant, a small, modular reactor does not dominate a country's entire electricity production. It allows redundancy, i.e. several systems that can alternately replace each other. This makes this technology particularly interesting for developing and emerging countries, which previously faced a dilemma due to a lack of redundancy in their energy supply: When the large power plant is running, there is electricity throughout the country; when it is shut down for an overhaul, the power is out for weeks.