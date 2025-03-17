Regulation missing
Hunting training soon possible without a rifle?
Interest in hunting in Burgenland remains high. There are currently more than 8,000 hunting license holders in Burgenland - more than ever before. However, more and more are refusing to handle a weapon.
A pilot project, which was launched last year in the Styrian Murtal and is viewed with skepticism by the hunting community, could soon be implemented in Burgenland. We are talking about hunting training without a weapon. While interest in hunting remains high, the use of weapons is becoming less and less popular in this country. Every year, between 250 and 350 people take the hunting test. "It is particularly noticeable that more and more women are becoming interested in hunting," explains Roman Bunyai, Head of the Service Center for Hunting and Fishing.
However, many prospective hunters are now mainly interested in further training in nature and the environment. Whereas in the past most of the candidates came from families with a hunting background, today the approach is more diverse. "We are experiencing a change in motivation. In addition to traditional hunting families, nature enthusiasts are increasingly interested in hunting, as are people who value a conscious and sustainable diet and want to produce their own venison," explains Leonhard Schneemann, the provincial councillor responsible for hunting and fishing.
Preparation courses not regulated by law
However, there is still no legal basis in this country for hunting training without a weapon. Preparation for the hunting test is currently carried out by various providers. "These courses are offered by hunting clubs, companies or individuals who have in-depth knowledge of hunting. Neither the structure nor the procedure of the courses are currently regulated by law - but this is set to change in the future," explains Bunyai. Despite the open course structure, the examination remains demanding. Hunting knowledge of game biology, weaponry, hunting law and nature and environmental protection are essential to pass the exam. However, offering training without a weapon in the future is certainly conceivable. There are currently more than 8,000 hunting license holders in Burgenland - more than ever before. Carina Fenz
