Hunting training soon possible without a rifle?

Preparation courses not regulated by law

However, there is still no legal basis in this country for hunting training without a weapon. Preparation for the hunting test is currently carried out by various providers. "These courses are offered by hunting clubs, companies or individuals who have in-depth knowledge of hunting. Neither the structure nor the procedure of the courses are currently regulated by law - but this is set to change in the future," explains Bunyai. Despite the open course structure, the examination remains demanding. Hunting knowledge of game biology, weaponry, hunting law and nature and environmental protection are essential to pass the exam. However, offering training without a weapon in the future is certainly conceivable. There are currently more than 8,000 hunting license holders in Burgenland - more than ever before. Carina Fenz