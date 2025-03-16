Mass protests rage in Serbia, Vucic backs down

Students demand disclosure of all documents

The students had demanded four points. Among other things, the entire documentation on the renovation of the station building in Novi Sad should be published. Even though the authorities have published thousands of documents so far, according to experts at Belgrade University, crucial documents are still missing. The documents in question are those that point to corruption. According to the cost estimate, the renovation work, which took a good two years, was to cost around 3.5 million euros. However, the final cost of the renovation work amounted to 15 million euros. The station was officially opened to traffic in July 2024, although it had not yet received any approval. After the accident, it was once again declared a construction site.