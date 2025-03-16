Demonstration of power! Four ÖSV ladies in the lead

Fest, Spielberger and Olivier firmly in the World Cup

But they were all red-white-red festivals! Responsible for this: the two Carinthians Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger and the two Vorarlbergers Victoria Olivier and Leonie Zegg. Fest won three of the four downhill decisions, came second once and thus scored 380 of the 400 possible points. Spielberger triumphed once, took two second places and one third place, finishing second overall with 320 points. Third place was secured by Olivier, who came second and fourth in Zauchensee, took fifth and sixth place in St. Moritz (Sz) and collected a total of 215 points. Zegg took third place in Zauchensee, her first EC podium finish, and ended up in fourth place in the final standings with 136 points ex-aequo with Italy's Sara Allemand.